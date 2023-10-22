“Who” by Susan Dambroff

WHO
who
more inhumane
than
who
more brutal
than
who
who
pounded
bloodied
broken
who
with more
weapons
than
who
who
hiding
dying
mourning
who
lifeless
pummeled
kidnapped
starved
stranded
who
in a hospital
who
at a festival
who
waking up
who
going to sleep
who
without water
who
without home
without hope
whose land
whose history
whose mosque
whose temple
whose anger
whose fear
who
with a baby
in her arms
running
—from Poets Respond
October 22, 2023
__________
Susan Dambroff: “‘Wh0’ is my attempt to speak to the complexity and context of the Israeli-Hamas war, with all of its absolute heartbreak.”