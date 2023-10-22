“Who” by Susan Dambroff

October 22, 2023

Susan Dambroff

WHO

who
more inhumane
than
who
 
more brutal
than
who
 
who
pounded
bloodied
broken
 
who
with more
weapons
than
who
 
who
hiding
dying
mourning
 
who
lifeless
pummeled
kidnapped
starved
stranded
 
who
in a hospital
who
at a festival
who
waking up
who
going to sleep
 
who
without water
 
who
without home
without hope
 
whose land
whose history
whose mosque
whose temple
whose anger
whose fear
 
who
with a baby
in her arms
running
 

from Poets Respond
October 22, 2023

__________

Susan Dambroff: “‘Wh0’ is my attempt to speak to the complexity and context of the Israeli-Hamas war, with all of its absolute heartbreak.”

