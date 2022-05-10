“Walls Trembling Like Horses” by Dmitry Blizniuk

Dmitry Blizniuk

WALLS TREMBLING LIKE HORSES

The sounds grow;

they are the teeth of a vehemently rotating circular saw.

And the bomber

folds the sky like a book,

cuts the sky in two,

and you, seized with terror,

shrivel up into “I,” into “We,”

like into a lifeboat sent by God,

but you are too big to squeeze in.

Quickly and rudely, you cover your mom with your body.

Your stunned guardian angel

blindly thumps its wings against the linoleum,

like an albatross on the deck.

Where are you? Are you still here?

Still alive?

My dear people.

The sky bursts with explosions.

The sky gets filled with pink manganese solution.

The oblong eyes of the beast of the horizon.

It’s the trepanation of the despairing city

with pneumatic picks.

The walls of your house tremble like horses

that caught the smell of a wolf.

translated from Russian by Sergey Gerasimov

—from Poets Respond

May 10, 2022

Dmitry Blizniuk: “I am in Kharkov, which has been bombed and shelled by Russian troops for 67 days in a row. Here I try to survive and write poetry.” (web)

