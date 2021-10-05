October 5, 2021

Sean Reagan

STRAY DOGS

I want to take you home.

You are ugly. I am not ugly

but I am very very broken.

We need each other, if only

to escape dying alone.

THREE ROOMS AND ONE HALL

My daughter toddles through

the apartment singing a language

only she understands. She takes

the cats’ bell-in-a-ball and shakes it.

Like Gertrude Stein, she knows

that rhythm matters. And the song

goes with her everywhere.

—from Rattle #15, Summer 2001

__________

Sean Reagan: “I’m interested in, and try to write, poems that explore what it means to be naturally and responsibly at home in the world. When I’m not writing or doing the hokey-pokey, I’m climbing mountains with my excellent dog, Jake.” (web)