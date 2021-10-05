October 5, 2021

STRAY DOGS
I want to take you home.
You are ugly. I am not ugly
but I am very very broken.
We need each other, if only
to escape dying alone.
THREE ROOMS AND ONE HALL
My daughter toddles through
the apartment singing a language
only she understands. She takes
the cats’ bell-in-a-ball and shakes it.
Like Gertrude Stein, she knows
that rhythm matters. And the song
goes with her everywhere.
—from Rattle #15, Summer 2001
__________
Sean Reagan: “I’m interested in, and try to write, poems that explore what it means to be naturally and responsibly at home in the world. When I’m not writing or doing the hokey-pokey, I’m climbing mountains with my excellent dog, Jake.” (web)