“Transitory” by KHDM

KHDM

TRANSITORY

When it rains for days

the value of water plummets,

and it can rain anything—

slices of American cheese

sail down from the sky.

The supermarkets black out their windows

and the mice take an early retirement

from collecting our crumbs.

The hoarders are Dickens’s villains

that paid less for their toilet paper

because they bought it last week.

People argue red or blue

instead of seeing economic shapes.

The most ominous stormcloud of all

is the inflation of our vocabulary—

Brits have over a hundred words for “rain.”

My five-year-old daughter crinkles the empty

plastic stomach lining a cereal box

and sighs, “Shrinkflation.”

—from Poets Respond

June 9, 2022

__________

KHDM (Katie Dozier Moshman): “Like so many Americans, I am tired of the politicizing of everything—including the basic economic principle of supply and demand. I read this news story while seeking shelter in a rain storm after a breakfast where my homeschooled daughter exhibited an economic vocabulary well beyond her years. Inflation may not be the most naturally suited subject for poetry but I hope you find the diction to be cost-effective.” (web)

