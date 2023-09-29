“Seven Haiku” by John Brehm

John Brehm

SEVEN HAIKU

 
 
 
 
     coming unstitched—
even the fake flowers
     grow old
 
 
 
 
 
      the pain is still there
weeping willow
      my father cut down
 
 
 
 
 
      regretting something I said 
I turn the lampshade 
      to hide the seam
 
 
 
 
 
     scattered crocuses 
as if someone had planted 
     birdsong
 
 
 
 
 
 
      cold spring morning—
close the window
      or listen to the warbler?
 
 
 
 
 
 
      not so different
veined spring leaf
      and my ancient hand
 
 
 
 
 
      fifty years ago: seeds
before that, nothing—
      oak trees outside my window  
 

from Rattle #81, Fall 2023

John Brehm: “I write poetry for many reasons: to get beyond what I think I know, to pay attention, to experience flow states of consciousness, to delight in the music and texture of language, to connect with something larger and more mysterious than myself, to remember my true nature. But mostly I do it for the money.” (web)

