July 5, 2020

“Scientists Panicked by Vanished Star” by Jennifer ReeserPosted by

Jennifer Reeser

SCIENTISTS PANICKED BY VANISHED STAR

A massive star without a trace
    Has died away, as most things must.
No fond farewell for us from space,
    A massive star without a trace
Distills the skill to self-efface.
    Black hole? Dimmed in a cloud of dust?
A massive star without a trace
Has died away, as most things must.

from Poets Respond
July 5, 2020

__________

Jennifer Reeser: “This news story appeared about a distant star which has quietly disappeared from view, for no clear reason. I was captivated by the blue luminosity, and the mystery, and the loss.” (web)

 

Join us this morning for Poets Respond Live! Click here to watch …

Rattle Logo

Related Poems: