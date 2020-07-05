SCIENTISTS PANICKED BY VANISHED STAR
A massive star without a trace
Has died away, as most things must.
No fond farewell for us from space,
A massive star without a trace
Distills the skill to self-efface.
Black hole? Dimmed in a cloud of dust?
A massive star without a trace
Has died away, as most things must.
—from Poets Respond
July 5, 2020
__________
Jennifer Reeser: “This news story appeared about a distant star which has quietly disappeared from view, for no clear reason. I was captivated by the blue luminosity, and the mystery, and the loss.” (web)