Issue #7 – Summer 1997

Description

Long Lost Poetry Contest

Conversation with

Virginia Hamilton Adair

Little did you know, the Rattle Poetry Prize wasn’t Rattle’s first foray into contests. Releasing December 1997, issue #7 features winners of the real first annual poetry competition — Lisa Glatt and John Bennett won first and second place respectively for best poems using the word “rattle.”

Also in the issue, Alan Fox interviews Virginia Hamilton Adair. In the essay section, Glenn McKee shares diary entries about the poet’s responsibility, and Terry B. Stevenson writes about poetry and politics.

__________

CONTEST WINNERS

Lisa Glatt • John Bennett

POETRY

Virginia Hamilton Adair (2, 3)

J Michael Adams • Jim Barnes • Ruth Bavetta

K Leighton Brown • David Catron

Patricia Crawford • Louis S Faber

Walt Farran • Michael C Ford • Fred Fox

Jack Grapes • Timothy Hodor • Maggie Jaffe

Lee Jamieson • Willie James King

Rachel Levine • Glenn McKee • Stewart Mintzer

Cheryl Montelle • Rhoda Novak

June Phelps • Aleida Rodriguez

Fernand Roqueplan • M A Schaffner

Joseph Semenovich • John Silveira

Terry B Stevenson • Craig Taylor • Stephen Tudor

John Wilson • Rich Yurman • Ronald Alexander

Hillary Bartholomew • John Bennett

Charles Bukowski (2, 3, 4) • Robert Cooperman

Marcyn Del Clements • Rod Farmer

Rebecca Figueroa • Alan Fox • Stuart Friebert

Ellen Hildreth • Bonnie Jacobson

David James • Andy Jen • Dorianne Laux

Lyn Lifshin • Brian F McNabb

Debbie Mitchell • Mickey Myers

Charles O’Hay • Tony Quagliano • Ray Ronci

Kenneth Salzmann • Lon Schneider

Nan Sherman • Jean Stapleton • Marc Swan

Lorette C Thiessen • Ryan G Van Cleave

Christopher Woods • Jianqing Zheng

REVIEWS

Judith James • Ellen Hildreth • Patricia L. Scruggs

ESSAYS

Glenn McKee • Terry B. Stevenson

CONVERSATION

Virginia Hamilton Adair

Contest Winners Poetry Conversations