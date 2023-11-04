Past Rattlecast Prompts

July 31st: Write a poem in which something is cooked.
August 7th: Write a poem that’s a letter to your favorite poet. Include a suggestion.
August 14th: Write a villanelle that includes a cryptid (mythological figure, such as the Loch Ness Monster).
August 21st: Pick a single word at random from the dictionary and use that as the title of a poem in which someone gets their hands dirty.
August 28th: Write a sonnet with a number in it.
September 11th: Write a one sentence poem that includes two truths and a lie.
September 18th: Write a poem that refers to another poem and starts immediately after the events in that poem.
September 25th: Write a haibun that mentions time.
October 2nd: Pick an inanimate object and trace the evolution of your relationship with it throughout your life. Title it with the name of that object.
October 9th: Write a poem set in the first place you ever worked.
October 16th: Write an assay—a poem that breaks down an idea or topic into it’s constituent parts.
October 23rd: Write a poem about a museum for an abstract concept, using one of the forms Maryann read: ghazal, villanelle, call and response, or alliterative. Title it “The Museum of ______.”
October 30th: Write a poem about one of your fears.