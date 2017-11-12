Elizabeth McMunn-Tetangco

PARTIAL LIST OF MEN

the man who wrote me

all the letters about love

when I was nine the man

who stared at me in math

class through the window

masturbating the man who

cupped his hand real quick

around my ass when I walked

by the man who followed

me one time on the bus

home the man who followed

me one time in his car the

man who chased me till

I ran into a church to get

away the man who followed

me one night outside the club

telling me that he would fuck me

the man who pushed me

down until I couldn’t breathe

the man who stood outside

my house till I got home the

man we laughed at in the

car with his junk out how

at first I had thought it was just a tool belt

—from Poets Respond

November 12, 2017

Elizabeth McMunn-Tetangco: “The fact that Roy Moore has not (as of this writing) left the Alabama Senate race despite the fact that he is almost certainly a sexual predator, coupled with the fact that he still stands a good chance of winning, inspired me to write this. In some ways, my experiences with predatory men have been pretty minor—I’m lucky. But everyone I know has had experiences like these (or much worse), and this is a huge problem. Also, this is not even a comprehensive list of what I have experienced. I feel like we need to keep talking about this. It makes me so angry that being a sexual predator doesn’t preclude one from holding office. It means that people who vote don’t think this matters.” (book)