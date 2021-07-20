HOME
Mysterious lonely apple tree on uninhabited Hebridean island baffles scientists
—from Poets Respond
July 20, 2021
Marjorie Lotfi: “This week, scientists have discovered that a crab apple tree found on an uninhabited island off of Shetland is a ‘pure’ species, never cross-pollinated, and may have been there since the last ice age. It’s also a mystery: ‘the possibility of a seed reaching the outer Hebrides by animal or human is unlikely, the scientists said, as neither birds nor humans consume crab apples.’ As a person who comes from generations that moved country due to war, hunger, and economic need, I’ve always been envious of those who claimed a place as their own, and stayed. Although I know first hand that leaving home is difficult, I’m certain that choosing to stay can be even more difficult.” (web)