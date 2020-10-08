October 8, 2020

Sarah Traister Moskovitz

FIRST LOVE

My mother went into labor

in Yiddish

in Yiddish her prayers

in Yiddish her screams

From her mouth and breast

Yiddish flowed deep into me

I was bathed, fed

licked and prettied

with her warm Yiddish tongue.

My father took me walking

in Yiddish

to see the peacocks

I held on to his Torah pointing finger

And from the sky

raisins and almonds fell

while sitting on his lap to see

the letters of the golden peacock’s rainbow

We held each other

in our hands with joy

as if it were a newborn little chick

I envy those

who in their youth had lovers

caressing, teasing, heating them

in Yiddish

Language of first love

—from Rattle #1, 1995