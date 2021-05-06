May 6, 2021

DETAILS
of candlelight
vased irises
churned butter
mortar and
pestle herbs
French wine
fresh pasta
minced spinach
and Baroque
music impart
those things
in a zenith
migrating to
join cloud
ancestors
flailing souls
hungry to
nestle in
liquid amniotic
and warm then
bear down
wrought with skill
deft yet
indignant
honing sharps
for dry wrists
perplexed at the
crossroads
ahead and
turning back
because
forward’s
a mystery
—from Rattle #12, Winter 1999
__________
Janée J. Baugher: “Not unlike the musician’s compulsion to excavate sounds, or the photographer’s need to flirt with images, I relate to my environment through words. Crafting a poem is like a blood transfusion when my cell count is low.”
Note: Janée J. Baugher was the guest on Rattlecast #90. Click here to watch …