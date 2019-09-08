September 8, 2019

James Valvis

CHINESE LUNAR ROVER FINDS STRANGE ‘GEL-LIKE’ SUBSTANCE ON MOON

I suppose most people, upon hearing this story,

think of The Blob, that Steve McQueen flick

where a gelatinous substance consumed

and subsumed suburban people in dark alleys

and movie theaters, before being airlifted

to the azure ice of the Arctic, where I figure

it mutated and dug its way to the Antarctic

and somehow became The Thing. But not me.

I’m thinking about those girls I tried to love,

or tried to date, or at least tried to take to a movie

back in my horrifying high school years,

those Jersey teenage beauties with their bountiful hair

held together by a hairdryer and gallons of hair gel.

Hour after hour they spent poking at themselves

with a pick that looked like a Jason Voorhees weapon,

teasing each black hair into place, naughty nuns

trying to line up all their thin rowdy orphans.

Because of this an average-height guy like me

felt shorter, towering hair turning four-foot-five girls

into leggy Geena Davis, who starred in The Fly,

another example of science causing trouble.

The girls mostly successfully avoided me,

their interest in ceiling architecture profound

in those moments I passed in the hallways

with my saturnine, hopelessly hopeful eyes,

but I had luckier friends and friends will talk.

There would be, my friends said, those moments

they’d try to snake an arm around a girl’s shoulder

and a finger would catch, latch, glued by the gel,

their ring-finger like some hapless fly trapped

in the viscous web of an already vacated spider.

When the girls weren’t turning us into Gimlis

or creating scenes inside seaside cinemas,

their gelled hair rubbed up against the roofs

of my friends’ cars, so after a date or two

large round greasy circles appeared.

I witnessed one of these globular blobs.

Sitting under it was to sit under an oily moon,

the dark side of a moon not much different

than the moon where those damn Chinese

are messing with things they don’t understand.

I think I speak for the entire world when I say

please leave that jellylike shit where you found it.

This is why I never go back to New Jersey.

Some things are better left where they are,

be they found on the moon or in the past.

No need to discover new veins of sorrow.

Steve McQueen is dead, Geena Davis

drove over that cliff with Susan Sarandon,

even The Thing would prefer to go back to sleep,

and I know that after fewer than four decades

almost all of those once achingly beautiful girls

avoid their mirrors like they once avoided me.

—from Poets Respond

September 8, 2019

__________

James Valvis: “When I saw this story, surely overshadowed by the hurricane news and whatever people are worked up about politically, I thought to myself that some things are better left where they are. And then I thought of The Blob. And then I thought of those hair gels the girls back in the ’80s used—and maybe some still do. And then I thought about how old we have all gotten. And then I thought, well, I’m sure some people are trying to save the world with their poems, especially when it relates to the news, but I have more conservative literary ambitions. I just want to draw out the humanity in us all.” (web)