2022 Rattle Chapbook Prize Winners

For the 2022 Rattle Chapbook Prize, we received 2,004 entries, and many excellent manuscripts, but the series only allows for three winners, and we’ve chosen the following trio. Each of the winning poets will receive $5,000, and their chapbooks will be distributed to all 8,000 of our subscribers, beginning with the Fall 2022 issue of Rattle. Per the guidelines, at least one of the winners had to be a poet who had not yet published a full-length book of poetry, and two of this year’s winners qualified.



~ Fall 2022 ~

Visiting Her in Queens Is More Enlightening than a Month in a Monastery in Tibet

Michael Mark

San Diego, California

Michael Mark’s poetry has appeared or is forthcoming in Alaska Quarterly Review, Michigan Quarterly Review, Pleiades, Ploughshares, Poetry Daily, River Styx, Salamander, The Southern Review, The New York Times, The Sun, Verse Daily, Waxwing, American Life in Poetry, and other places. He was the recipient of the Anthony Hecht Scholarship at the Sewanee Writers’ Conference. He’s the author of two books of stories, Toba and At the Hands of a Thief (Atheneum). Michael Mark lives with his wife Lois in San Diego. (web)

~ Winter 2022 ~

The Morning You Saw a Train of Stars Streaking Across the Sky

CooXooEii Black

Riverton, Wyoming

CooXooEii Black is an MFA creative writing candidate at The University of Memphis. He is poetry lead editor for The Pinch Journal. CooXooEii is a 2020 First Peoples Fund Cultural Capital Fellow. His first published poem appeared in EcoTheo Review’s 2021 Autumn issue.

~ Spring 2023 ~

The Fight Journal

John W. Evans

Palo Alto, California

John W. Evans is the author of three books: Should I Still Wish: A Memoir (University of Nebraska Press, 2017), Young Widower: A Memoir (University of Nebraska Press, 2014), and The Consolations: Poems (Trio House Press, 2014). His books have won prizes including the Peace Corps Writers Book Prize, a ForeWord Reviews Book Prize, the River Teeth Book Prize, and the Trio Award. Should I Still Wish was selected by Poets & Writers magazine as a “new and noteworthy” title of January/February 2017, and is published in the American Lives Series. John is currently the Draper Lecturer of Creative Nonfiction at Stanford University, where he was previously a Jones Lecturer and a Wallace Stegner Fellow. He lives in Northern California with his three young sons. (web)