Dante Di Stefano

A PARTIAL EXPLANATION OF MY FATHER AND OF MYSELF FOR MY EIGHTEEN-MONTH-OLD DAUGHTER

I spent far too many years learning him

without learning,

trying to gauge the man

in the language of clenched fist

and midnight prayer; my father

was a broken man,

who went to sleep most nights

before the sun went down

and sometimes he woke

to curse my mother and kick her

out of bed, to call her fat—slut,

cow, bitch—and punch her places

where the bruises wouldn’t show.

I never escaped the angers

of that house or the strange

deep sadness of my father,

who only showed his true face

in our home. I never write

about this because what’s

the point. There was goodness

in him too, but as I aged

I inherited his angers

and channeled them back

at him and at myself

until the cancer came

and his frail body brooked me

back to some brief repose.

Now that he’s gone,

I still struggle to see the best

in him. Today, my girl,

I took you to a gazebo

where an old church bell

has been mounted

on a stand. It no longer rings

unless you slap it

with the flat of your palm.

I hold you up to it

and let you loose its song,

which you do with both hands

flapping like two beautiful

lily little swanlings

about to take flight,

the way my hands took flight

when my father

used to lift me up

to punch the speedbag

in our basement,

back before I knew

the world as anything

but sunlight on gravel

and a wagon pulled

by sparrows. Dear girl,

may I shield you

from as many aches

as I am able, may you

know me as the hands

that held you up

to set the bronze

to singing along

the avenues.

—from Poets Respond

June 16, 2019

Dante Di Stefano: “Today is Father’s Day. This poem attempts to sort through some of my feelings about my father, who suffered from mental illness and was prone to violence. For years, I feared I would become like him. After he died, I wrote many poems focusing on the good aspects of the man. Now that I am a father, I’m seeking to let go of some of the anger I feel towards him still by trying to write a more complete picture of the man. I hope that some of these words will be meaningful for my daughter when she grows up. The greatest thing that ever happened to me in life was becoming a father, and, despite everything, I know that my father felt the same way.” (web)