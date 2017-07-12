July 12, 2017

Melanie Wright

TWELVE WEEKS

golden shovel after James Wright

The words after gone were left unheard. Suddenly

I went from with to without, from expecting to I

don’t know, what—unexpecting? How can I realize

this leaving when you never yet arrived, holding that

whispered might-have-been alongside bitter what-if-

I-had-only? These things happen for a reason they said, and I

should know there is no fault. Just fault lines to be stepped

across, between mother and not, the tasks of crossing out

the numbered weeks penciled on the calendar, of

telling who I must. Strange how my belly still curved, my

breasts twinged, the daylong quease carried on, as if my body

hopefilled to the last, believed it no more than I.

My less than little one, I would have flown to the moon, would

have crawled there if crawling could have brought you home. Break

open hope, dilate and gently scrape, suction what’s leftover into

lines on discharge papers. Good to go. Goodbye, my blossom.

—from Rattle #55, Spring 2017

__________

Melanie Wright: “Poetry is an engine for remembering itself, and well done form keeps it lubed up and running smooth. I love poems that beg to be read aloud, that melt in the mouth like a Lindor truffle. I started reading poetry when my babies were young, and I couldn’t stay awake long enough for a whole novel chapter, became hooked, and quickly succumbed to the disease of writing my own. Now when I haven’t written in a while I get spiritual constipation and am a right old witch.”