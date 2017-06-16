June 16, 2017

Gwerful Mechain

TO HER HUSBAND FOR BEATING HER

Through your heart’s lining let there be pressed, slanting down,

A dagger to the bone in your chest.

Your knee smashed, your hand crushed, may the rest

Be gutted by the sword you possessed.

—translated from the Middle Welsh by A.M. Juster

—from Rattle #55, Spring 2017

__________

Gwerful Mechain (fl. 1460–1502), who lived in Mechain in Powys, is among the most famous female Welsh-language poets. Little is known of her life, but it has been stated that she was a descendant of a noble family from Llanfechain. This englyn may be the earliest extant poem against domestic violence written by a woman.