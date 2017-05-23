May 23, 2017

Ekphrastic Challenge, April 2017: Artist’s Choice

Image: “And the Wolf” by Laura Jensen. “The Woman and the Wolf” was written by Melissa Fite Johnson for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, April 2017, and selected as the Artist’s Choice.

Melissa Fite Johnson

THE WOMAN AND THE WOLF

He strangled me in his doorway.

Later he called the word “strangle”

dramatic. You could breathe fine.

Hand over my mouth, he shushed

into my ear. Later he said,

You can’t rape your girlfriend.

The next morning I cried at Easter service,

quietly so my mother couldn’t hear.

Another bowed chin in a pew.

I thought the wolf was a wounded bird

dreaming of flight. From a distance,

they’re not so different, his head

a wing puncturing the sky.

At night I lay awake while he slept.

I was nothing but pink flesh.

—Ekphrastic Challenge, April 2017

Artist’s Choice

Comment from the artist, Laura Jensen, on this selection: “It probably isn’t the most ‘technical’ of the lot, but I truly felt the writer had taken the image, touched upon it, and then moved beyond that initial perception to reflect her own personalized redefinition within this poem. I find the result to be elegant, starkly laden, and meaning-rich.”