April 5, 2017

Emily Ransdell

THE VISIT

When I knelt to face him, he said my name—

not the one he and my mother

had given me, but the long forgotten one

he had called me as a child: Lem, he said,

so matter-of-fact. As if half a century

had not passed since anyone called me that—

no sweltering station wagons of summer, no minnows,

no fishhooks, no father chasing a porcupine

to offer a daughter a swatted towel full of quills.

I wheeled him back to his room like he asked,

although that was not what he meant.

Back through the hallway gauntlet of slack

and spittle, past dociled women in open-backed

shifts left unsnapped for easy hygiene,

past the unmistakable smell of shit.

To his room with its narrow bed like a child’s.

It took two kind aides with arms like oars

to lift him. They were men

on a schedule, so many to tuck in

by dark. Still they paused

for the briefest moment as he settled.

As the sheet floated white and quiet,

they waited like parents do

before they turn off the light.

—from Rattle #54, Winter 2016

2016 Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

__________

Emily Ransdell: “Sometimes writing a poem feels to me like a way to work through painful memories, other times a way to preserve the sweet ones. This poem began as the former, and thankfully found its way to the latter.”