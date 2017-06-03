June 3, 2017

Hannah Karp (age 15)

THE SECOND DEAF RABBI IN AMERICA

Shema Yisrael Adonai

Eloheinu Adonai Echad

All your life you knew you wanted to be a rabbi

You wanted to sing and dance and pray

You wanted to engage people in this search for truth.

But you pushed the thought away.

A deaf rabbi? You asked yourself.

Your parents who could not hear

Gave you, their deaf son, the tools to speak

Hearing aids, speech therapy, and soon you could talk

Next, you discovered the metal music that shook your bones.

You found community and faith when you attended concerts

You found God in a mosh pit

Among the freaks and geeks surrounding you, you realized it was OK to be different

You didn’t know if what you experienced were sounds

Or simply vibrations

Either way you were feeling something

Music

Whether you are hearing or deaf

Guides the rhythm of our paths

Gives each step we take somewhere to go

Then March 27th, 2004. The March of the Living.

At the place where Nazis killed one million of us, you knew

You crouched over a pale puddle of water

And you saw your grandparents faded faces, faces of those who had survived

You felt every member of the human race lining up before your heart

And you heard.

You heard this vibrant voice inside of you that said it’s time to go home.

When you tried to take Hebrew classes

Tried to learn the archaic symbols and shapes that define Jewish prayer

They said, “I’m sorry, we don’t offer classes for people like you,”

And now you stand on the platform at the front of the sanctuary

Polished wood against shiny black dress shoes

You face your fellow human beings

Now you are the second deaf rabbi in America.

You tell us that religion is about taking strangers into your arms

You thank the interfaith couples for giving you their children because

There aren’t many of us left.

You start each service with a declaration of love for

All skin colors, all abilities and disabilities, all sexual orientations

Everyone you meet you greet with a smile.

It doesn’t matter what bad things they’ve done, what they haven’t overcome

To you the idea of people itself is beautiful.

God is when you tuck your children into bed at night and

Put up your thumb, index finger and pinky, the sign for love

You teach us about the words on the page but also

The night sky, the rushing water, melting snow, and sunlight

We have Torah study sessions, but we also have services outside

Nights where we just admire the stars and the moon

You teach the congregation how to say “the Shema”

In sign language

You smile as you watch the children spread out their arms

The sign for God, for Adonai

You’ve never heard what the Shema sounds like

Only the suppressed muffle of inaudible speechlessness

Mute sounds of harmonic echoes

Silence’s dazed imitation of unified speech

But I know you can feel the energy of the ancient words dancing inside of you

You can sense a culture, a people, so old yet still standing strong

You know the feeling of hundreds of people declaring their love

You know the satisfying silence of

Every person standing in front of their metal folding chairs

Facing the golden eternal lamp, the flame that is always burning

All thinking the same blessed thought in unison

Shema Yisrael Adonai

Eloheinu Adonai Echad

—from 2017 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Hannah Karp: “Through writing poetry, I am able to understand the world and myself more deeply, creating connection with both the natural world and the people that it contains. I write because there is no feeling more powerful than when you are able to capture a piece of yourself on the page and share it with those around you. Writing poetry empowers me to bridge differences, foster empathy and bring people together.”