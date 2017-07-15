July 15, 2017

Arden McCutcheon (age 12)

THE OLD WOOD FENCE

Along the old wood fence

A squirrel scurries

An acorn in its mouth

All is quiet except

The faint rustle of an

Old cherry tree

The lantern hanging

From the small white hook

Shivers and lies still

More rustling

A leaf flutters away

Leaving no trace

The one branch

On the elm that

Sticks out a little

Farther than the others

Sways to the beat of the

Peace only disturbed

Once by the brown hare

Which disappears as

Quickly as it came

Under the bush of

Ripe ruby berries

Which poison all but the birds

—from 2017 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Arden McCutcheon: “I write because it helps me relax, and observe everything that’s going on around me. I write because I love to use my imagination and look around at everyday life, and sometimes combine fiction with reality to create something new.”