March 17, 2017

Noah Baldino: “Going to the doctor can be scary for everyone, but it’s a different type of scary for trans or non-binary people. I’ve put off trying to find an inclusive doctor for a long time because of these various fears. In a backwards attempt to calm myself, I decided to think up a worst-nightmare situation and instead ended up with something more surreal. The images that started arriving felt unfamiliar and terrifying, but somehow miraculous. Sometimes a poem can happen right where the foot goes through the floorboard. Writing this poem didn’t solve or ease my fear, but I’m not sure that’s what poetry is for, anyway.”