February 14, 2017

Mark Strand

THE END

Not everyone knows what he shall sing at the end,

Watching the pier as the ship sails away, or what it will seem like

When he’s held by the sea’s roar, motionless, there at the end,

Or what he shall hope for once it is clear that he’ll never go back.

When the time has passed to prune the rose or caress the cat,

When the sunset torching the lawn and the full moon icing it down

No longer appear, not everyone knows what he’ll discover instead.

When the weight of the past leans against nothing, and the sky

Is no more than remembered light, and the stories of cirrus

And cumulus come to a close, and all the birds are suspended in flight,

Not everyone knows what is waiting for him, or what he shall sing

When the ship he is on slips into darkness, there at the end.

—from Rattle #17, Summer 2002

Tribute to Pulitzer Prize Winners

