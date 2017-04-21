April 21, 2017

David Blaine

THE BOX

I dreamt I had a box

in my living room,

like a radio with

moving pictures,

and it was holding

me hostage (in my Barcalounger).

I dreamt my box

was made in the image

of a rich man

a fat man

a man with halitosis

in his voice

(I could smell it

through my ears).

I dreamt I needed to go

to the bathroom

but the box said

it would break my legs

(and give me incurable dandruff)

if I didn’t stay to watch the commercials.

I dreamt the box

was like some kind of god,

omniscient, omnipotent, omnivorous

(although it ate mostly money),

imparting knowledge, saving souls

and panhandling for spare change.

I dreamt that the world shrank

around my house, and eventually

the world and my living room

were one, just as the box and I

were one. I got rickets,

I got hemorrhoids, I got the germs

that cause bad breath

and a terminal case of five o’clock shadow

(I looked like Richard Nixon on a bad day).

I dreamt that on the last day

the sun and the moon and the stars

collapsed,

and the only light I could see

was coming from the mouth

of the box of the beast

(Fox News was on 666 channels).

At the end of my dream, I expired

(from a combination of starvation

and TV dinner poisoning).

The world re-inflated, and a coroner

took my bagged body out into the daylight.

Then I woke up,

started a pot of coffee

and turned on the television.

—from Rattle #55, Spring 2017

Tribute to Civil Servants

[download audio]

__________

David Blaine: “I live and work in rural Michigan, where my wife and adult children run a hardware store, and I work for the Department of Commerce as a field agent for the Census Bureau. I see everything interviewing for the census. Although I can’t talk about it, you might glean a little insight through my poems.” (website)