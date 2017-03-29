March 29, 2017

Ingrid Jendrzejewski

SUPERPOSITION OF STATES

He called it a thought experiment, a hypothetical scenario

They call it a threatened miscarriage, a state of uncertainty.

constructed to discredit the Copenhagen interpretation

There is more bleeding than normal for pregnancy, but less

of quantum mechanics: the idea that quantum systems exist

than expected for spontaneous abortion. There is nothing

in a superposition of states until a measurement is made.

that can be done to change the outcome, but there are tests

Imagine a box containing a sample of radioactive material,

to determine what is happening. On two consecutive days,

a Geiger counter, a hammer, a vial of hydrocyanic acid,

blood is drawn from my veins, sent to the lab, and analyzed

and a cat. If the the radioactive material decays, it activates

for the levels of human chorionic gonadotropin, a hormone

the Geiger counter which in turn activates the hammer,

produced by embryos. If the level goes up, the baby is alive.

shattering the vial and releasing the poison. The cat dies.

If it goes down, the baby has died. Right now, I’m waiting.

But if the Geiger counter detects nothing, nothing happens.

I’m waiting for the lab to process the results, I’m waiting

Schrödinger’s cat lives. Now, imagine the box is closed.

for the results to be passed to my doctor, and I’m waiting

Radioactive decay occurs when the nucleus of an unstable

for her phone call, the call in which she will open the box,

atom emits energy; it is a quantum phenomenon, and thus,

tell me what has been detected, collapse all possibilities

our radioactive sample exists, according to Copenhagen,

into a single certainty: dead or alive. I know that my blood

in a superposition of states until a measurement is made.

has already told its story to other observers, but the results

Thus, the Geiger counter both detects and doesn’t detect

of a measurement, asserts the Copenhagen interpretation,

radioactive decay; the hammer both smashes and sleeps;

cannot benefit another observer unless they are relayed to her

the vial both shatters and remains whole. And thus, until

at less than or equal to the speed of light. So at this moment,

an act of observation, until we look inside the box, the cat

I feel this baby in my womb, both developing and decaying,

is simultaneously dead and alive. Absurd, said Schrödinger,

both flourishing and failing, simultaneously dead and alive,

this notion of simultaneous life and death. The cat is either

and I’m dreading the phone’s ring in case it’s the wrong result,

alive or dead, not both together; surely, the cat’s life must

in case we open the box and the cat is dead. Absurd as it is,

be independent from the act of observation. Surely, living

I hold that having a baby that’s both alive and dead is better

is living, death is death.

than having no baby at all.

—from Rattle #54, Winter 2016

2016 Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

Ingrid Jendrzejewski: “I wrote the first draft of this poem while waiting for blood test results that would determine whether or not I was having a miscarriage. I have a background in physics, and somehow, this abstruse thought experiment about quantum superposition provided me with a way to approach the terrible confusion of thoughts and emotions that I had been trying—unsuccessfully—to untangle. I have never felt more intimately connected to either poetry or science than when writing this piece.” (website)