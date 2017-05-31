May 31, 2017

Wendy Mitman Clarke

STILL LIFE WITH BIRDS, EXTINCT

The Carolina parakeet would not be the first

species to gather at its dead. They say elephants

do this too, and dolphins, who will stay for days

with a dead infant, pushing its body to the surface

to breathe. Inside the museum no living birds

attended the still life of their brethren rendered

so bright and busy among the cockleburs—

one scratching its cheek with a pointed talon,

two others seeming to croon parakeet

love songs to one another—although

the sound of that song, we can’t know.

There were, however, the six dead birds

displayed beside Audubon’s painting, mute

as dust, specimens the artist modeled

to create his masterpiece. I could have cupped

one in my hands, but the glass held

them all captive—the colorful painted birds

cavorting, their template kin lifeless

as an old woman’s misplaced gloves—

no air in either universe. Still life

the exhibit noted, is generally an act

of intimacy, so why shouldn’t I have stopped

beneath the familiar tree outside the museum

to reach among the homesick leaves

and hold the smooth round comfort

of the chestnut in my palm,

where I would have gathered

the dead birds if I could,

where I would have held you.

—from Rattle #55, Spring 2017

__________

Wendy Mitman Clarke: “My whole career has been made of words. Lots of them, all prose. One day about a year and a half ago, I signed up for a poetry workshop, because I realized how tired I was of all those words. They couldn’t say what I needed to say. Poetry gives me that freedom. From start to finish (not that any poem is ever finished), writing a poem surprises me. It makes me happy.”