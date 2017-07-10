July 10, 2017

“Separation” by Michael Dylan WelchJuly 10, 2017

Michael Dylan Welch

SEPARATION

the hangtime
of a tossed football
separation

separation
the balcony again
in shadow

fish heads
in a bucket
separation

separation
the town square flag
at half mast

fog
in
the
forecast
separation

the birthday cake
store-bought
separation

the ice finally shifts
as I tip my glass
separation

shuttered windows
on the family cottage
separation

a gargoyle’s laugh
from atop the cathedral
separation

gas prices
lower today
separation

last out
of the little league game
separation

whether the stop lights
are green or red
separation

the firemen
washing a ladder truck
separation

flecks of rust
beneath the anchor
separation

the kids’ shoes
lined up at the door
separation

separation
another poem
about sandcastles

the patter of rain
on the forest path
separation

from Rattle #55, Spring 2017

Michael Dylan Welch: “I hope the poems I write might resonate with at least one reader—that can sometimes be enough. A poem is a door, and whether it’s ajar or not, you’re invited to open it wide. My ‘Separation’ sequence is an exploration of many things that word might mean, but more in an experiential rather than intellectual sense. Perhaps at least one reader might connect with it.” (website)

