July 10, 2017

Michael Dylan Welch

SEPARATION

the hangtime

of a tossed football

separation

separation

the balcony again

in shadow

fish heads

in a bucket

separation

separation

the town square flag

at half mast

fog

in

the

forecast

separation

the birthday cake

store-bought

separation

the ice finally shifts

as I tip my glass

separation

shuttered windows

on the family cottage

separation

a gargoyle’s laugh

from atop the cathedral

separation

gas prices

lower today

separation

last out

of the little league game

separation

whether the stop lights

are green or red

separation

the firemen

washing a ladder truck

separation

flecks of rust

beneath the anchor

separation

the kids’ shoes

lined up at the door

separation

separation

another poem

about sandcastles

the patter of rain

on the forest path

separation

—from Rattle #55, Spring 2017

__________

Michael Dylan Welch: “I hope the poems I write might resonate with at least one reader—that can sometimes be enough. A poem is a door, and whether it’s ajar or not, you’re invited to open it wide. My ‘Separation’ sequence is an exploration of many things that word might mean, but more in an experiential rather than intellectual sense. Perhaps at least one reader might connect with it.” (website)