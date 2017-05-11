May 11, 2017

John E. Buri

POETRY

If I were perfect, I wouldn’t be a poet.

—Michael Patrick

I am a voice

That will not speak in shadows.

I am a man born fully grown.

I have been labeled a madman.

I am mad. I have no set destination

Like the arrow

That knows its destiny

Before leaving the string.

Words are no longer

The color of blood.

I can appreciate the significance

Of not being dead.

Language has become my benediction.

I am a voice

As vulnerable as ribbon.

—from Rattle #15, Summer 2001

__________

John E. Buri: “Critiquing my first poem in a workshop, Richard Shelton said, ‘What a terrible waste of punctuation.’ Two years later, after one of his readings, Mr. Shelton was asked who his favorite is. He responded, ‘I have so many, but one of them is sitting here with us: John Buri.’ I have never been more proud.”