May 24, 2017

“Mid-July Tripod Lookout” by John YoheMay 24, 2017

John Yohe

MID-JULY TRIPOD LOOKOUT

around the rock island
butterflies aggregating
rubbing antennae

two robins attacking
a squirrel in white bark pine
for collected nuts

blue grouse startles
barely flying from a doug fir
into sage and lupen

light southwest wind
keeps flies off the catwalk
playing guitar on a bench

no clouds just one hawk
circling high in warm air
over High Valley

hummingbird hovers
snatching gnats from around radio antenna
dispatch broadcasting weather

monsoonal moisture
bringing thunderstorms by Sunday
chance of lightning

thinking about days off
in Boise with girls and women
emailing reviews

what to do come snow
where to live or travel
in October

from Rattle #55, Spring 2017
Tribute to Civil Servants

John Yohe: “On and off, I’ve worked for the U.S. Forest Service and the National Park Service for sixteen years as a firefighter and now a fire lookout.” (website)

