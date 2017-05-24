May 24, 2017

MID-JULY TRIPOD LOOKOUT
around the rock island
butterflies aggregating
rubbing antennae
two robins attacking
a squirrel in white bark pine
for collected nuts
blue grouse startles
barely flying from a doug fir
into sage and lupen
light southwest wind
keeps flies off the catwalk
playing guitar on a bench
no clouds just one hawk
circling high in warm air
over High Valley
hummingbird hovers
snatching gnats from around radio antenna
dispatch broadcasting weather
monsoonal moisture
bringing thunderstorms by Sunday
chance of lightning
thinking about days off
in Boise with girls and women
emailing reviews
what to do come snow
where to live or travel
in October
—from Rattle #55, Spring 2017
Tribute to Civil Servants
__________
John Yohe: “On and off, I’ve worked for the U.S. Forest Service and the National Park Service for sixteen years as a firefighter and now a fire lookout.” (website)