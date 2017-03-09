March 9, 2017

J.B. Bernstein

MAMA’S NIGHTMARE

Last night

you tossed your girl-child high

above a cloud for someone else to catch.

I screamed but you didn’t listen. You strode

over, made a fist & busted

in my brain. I gasped, choked on

your fingers as they scraped & clawed

my dream to death. Sated, you sat

down on the ground, watched your sweet babe

stumble, tumble head-first onto into

through your criss-crossed legs.

This morning

I jerked upright.

I thought I saw your sun-

soaked face swimming in fantasy

& fairy tales, a smile trickling,

tricking me to reach, beseech you …

Come to me, my daughter.

Let your mama chase the cobwebs from your worn-

out soul & wash your future clean.

—from Rattle #16, Winter 2001

__________

J.B. Bernstein: “Poetry is the language of the indefinable, somewhere between the subconscious and the soul. To be able to enter this sphere is a privilege; to sometimes be able to do it well is a gift of beauty. I love writing because it takes me where I’ve never been before.”