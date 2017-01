Alexandra Grace Samuel (grade 2)

LICE, LICE, MISERABLE LICE

Lice is so miserable I’ve had it before.

It itches and itches and itches

like a dog scratching his fleas.

I hate live lice lying straight.

Die lice die.

I hate you bugs.

You are so creepy and brown.

Go down the drain,

then you will be gone forever and ever.

You look like brown rice and small potatoes.

—from Rattle #9, Summer 1998

Tribute to Children