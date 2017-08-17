Raquel Vasquez Gilliland

I KNOW ALL MOTHERS SAY THEIR CHILDREN ARE SWEET,

but Ansel is sweet like raw raspberry pie.

He hugs and kisses my breast before latching

for his morning milk. When we last left

New York City, he whispered goodbye

to it as though he wished it would

remember him kindly, sticky on my lap at

Columbus Circle, delighted with each

of the hundreds of vehicles.

I think to when I was sixteen: walking my

dog down the street. A man angled his

white truck at us, stomped on the gas

and charged. Headlights ablaze like

orbed torches. I ran, pulled the leash

and screamed for my mother. He stopped,

backed up and laughed so hard as he sped off.

Now I wonder if he went home to children.

Did he cradle them with the same hands

that gripped the steering wheel, read

Green Eggs and Ham to them with

the same voice that cackled at my terror?

Then there’s me at eighteen, walking to

the grocery store in Kansas City for

navel oranges. A man grabbed my

shoulder and waist, pressed his erection

into my hip. My spine became stone and

stayed that way for so long I couldn’t

cry or it would shatter.

Now I wonder if this man was ever sweet.

Did he hug his mother with the same body

he assaulted me with. Did he nurse while

looking at her as though she were all

that’s good and wonderful in this universe?

As I watch footage of men whose faces

curl in smiles at violence, who believe

power can only come from subjugation,

I feel desperate.

How do I get my baby to remember his

sweetness. How do I get my baby to remember

his sweetness?

—Poets Respond

August 17, 2017

[download audio]

__________

Raquel Vasquez Gilliland: “This poem began with me outlining the ways I have been terrorized by men on the street, as triggered by the Charlottesville violence. I encountered a Twitter thread by @boguspress that made me consider how aggression is encouraged in boys from such a young age, which changed the poem to a mother’s voice.” (website)