May 13, 2017

Ahunna Ike-Njoku (age 11)

IT’S JUST SO HARD

It’s just so hard

to think straight

when someone keeps banging

on the gate

It’s just so hard to keep smiling

when your loved one is dying

It’s just so hard to live your life

when you know someone is there to spy

It’s just so hard to stop being curious

when you don’t know what makes your baby sister furious

It’s just so hard to be happy

when your parents are being bossy

It’s just so hard to say “hi”

to someone who is not nice

It’s just so hard to fight

for what you believe is right

It’s just so hard to say bye to someone

you will not see in a long time

But do you ever try?

—from 2017 Rattle Young Poets Anthology