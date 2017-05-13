May 13, 2017

IT’S JUST SO HARD
It’s just so hard
to think straight
when someone keeps banging
on the gate
It’s just so hard to keep smiling
when your loved one is dying
It’s just so hard to live your life
when you know someone is there to spy
It’s just so hard to stop being curious
when you don’t know what makes your baby sister furious
It’s just so hard to be happy
when your parents are being bossy
It’s just so hard to say “hi”
to someone who is not nice
It’s just so hard to fight
for what you believe is right
It’s just so hard to say bye to someone
you will not see in a long time
But do you ever try?
—from 2017 Rattle Young Poets Anthology