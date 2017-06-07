June 7, 2017

Tom C. Hunley

I LIE ON A HAMMOCK IMAGINING A TEN COUNT

Here lies Tom C. Hunley

on his hammock

swinging between two oaks

between a bird singing

and shocks of silence

between the danger of a stinger

and the yellow whirl of a butterfly

between his shadow sprawled out

on his long-neglected lawn

and the evening sky bruised

like the eye of a boxer knocked down

and fighting his way back up

who upon rising sees his body

still sprawled on the canvas

looking so serene he forgives himself

finally for not being a champion

for letting his father flatten his mother

over and over until he found the combination

that unlocked his fury and cold-cocked his father

and who gazing somehow into his own

dazed eyes sees that there’s more

to a person than he could ever fit

in his fists more than he could hold

clenched in his muscled oiled arms

more beauty than you can bottle

in something as soft and lightweight

as a body

—from Rattle #55, Spring 2017

__________

Tom C. Hunley: “When I was a teenager, I was captivated by Kevin J. O’Connor’s portrayal of a teenage beat poet in Peggy Sue Got Married. Shortly thereafter, I picked up Allen Ginsberg’s Empty Mirror and read ‘I am flesh and blood, but my mind is the focus of much lightning.’ I felt that way about myself. Every decision I’ve made since then has been impacted by my desire to hang onto that feeling.” (website)