Ali Sohail

HUMMINGBIRD

It’s congenital

we say

to the universe

We were born

with a fluttering heart

a hairline fracture

the surgeons couldn’t place

The Antarctic’s a fractal split

under

its own weight

Larsen C’s cracked deep enough

to trace through the window

of a space shuttle

wide enough we’ve lost

the winds to stitch it back

Then the last 12 miles of glacier

pinning it

to the continent tore

Like a lost sailor

it gave itself to the sea

A boulder cast into a pond

Nameless boy

swim faster

The lifeguard’s asleep on the tower

and the helicopters

have all been swallowed

by waves The children build castles

over the bodies of sharks the sun

has hardened their eyes to gold

don’t breathe yet now

thrash your hands

against coralline and limestone

quell your imploding lungs

you are alone and the

water’s surface

is farther away than you

remember

Nameless boy don’t panic

a hummingbird

flying north hovers steady

over the water’s surface

dipping its beak into the salt

it siphons it up like sourwood nectar.

—Poets Respond

May 7, 2017

__________

Ali Sohail: “This poem is in response to the recent discovery of a thousand-foot wide fissure in the Antarctic ice-shelf Larsen C. A portion of it is expected to break away with significant ecological impact. There are few things that affect us all on a global scale, and climate change is one of them. As an individual, I feel as powerless as a child standing on a shoreline, watching an approaching wave about to crash and break at my feet. I still hold to optimism, however, and have tried to inject a redemptive spirit in my work.”