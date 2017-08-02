August 2, 2017

James Gering

HAVE COFFIN, NEED PALLBEARERS

I’m celebrating my 48th. No birthday paraphernalia

in the house, so I’ll blow out a mourner’s candle

stuck in a muffin. My son usually calls,

but last time I said no need. That boy is too bloody literal.

Should I email myself? Happy returns, you old sod.

Maybe a selfie with the muffin raised high?

No—I will send out notes in bottles.

Hello, son, remember me? A birthday tree

has just fallen in my forest.

A rogue note: Have coffin, need pallbearers.

So why am I hanging around? How absurd, this train

of thought that will, if let, gather all the pace it needs.

The window breeze calms me and a voice

floats up from the playground, a mother singing

happy birthday to her daughter.

I want to pluck one of the birthday wishes

out of the air, but the mother stops singing

and looks up. I realise I’ve been singing along.

In a feat that startles me, I say, “Hi there,

birthday girl, would you and your mum

like to come over for birthday cake?”

—from Rattle #56, Summer 2017

Tribute to Poets with Mental Illness

__________

James Gering: “Depression takes various forms in my poetry. I used to think writing came first, now I believe health is paramount—of body, mind, and emotion. When writers approach optimal health, they have a stable base for sustainable writing. The character in my poem reaches out to people, despite himself. He houses the wisdom, in a remote embryonic chamber, that ongoing solitude and its array of pitfalls are detrimental to his cause. When I am writing sustainably, my poems gradually take on life. Some of them have been gestating for over five years. I regularly visit the notebooks and files housing them and meander through, waiting for insight, waiting for a sublime line or metaphor to elevate the poem such that it gains weight, warmth, and shape while shedding all remnants of melodrama and sentimentality.” (website)