June 13, 2017

Douglas Blazek

GOYA COULD HAVE PAINTED THIS

Next door my neighbor

massages his car with a mass

of diapers and a fussy muscle.

Fuels it spoon by spoon

with wealthy gas to perfume its exhaust.

Works his keyed-in personality

to soothe a herd of ignition sparks.

Drives his fantasies about his doubts

as demons round a rosary.

Trees in his hands are branchless pets.

Roses succumb to the passion of fence.

He pockets blocks of deadlocked stats.

Calculates estates in a sea of distress.

Stuck in logic to secure mere fact,

his speech adds anchor to the ship he subtracts.

I would rather eat hooks and electricity,

chew a quarter mile of chrome,

than live in this slum of prosperity,

but wherever I am Mr. Everywhere goes.

Goya could have painted this

but not with a brush.

Goya would have stretched our skull

to the dull diode glow

of a Sony canvas, then broadcast

our monstrous success as Pavlovian

reflex eating more resource

to fill its abyss.

—from Rattle #15, Summer 2001

__________

Douglas Blazek: “No matter how dramatic, facts require more than empathy to be relevant. Add them up and the sum is nothing the universe cannot rehash another way. Drop biography, and facts become more interesting. Poetry is the empathy that reveals the forces by plugging fact-flow into overview.”