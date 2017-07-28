July 28, 2017

Rachel Custer

COLOR STUDY WHILE WITHDRAWING

The new couch is gray. Or it’s a color

called, in the inflated language of glossy ads,

puffed musk. Which, to be more precise,

looking more closely now, is a shade of mushroom

somewhere between morel and portobello. Why

do I keep thinking it’s gray?

My daughter’s eyes

are hazel, but tend, certain days, toward gray.

If you’ve ever seen a foal just birthed, that

so-fast tremor of skin new to air, my daughter’s

eyes are like that—the sense of being wholly

alive. My daughter’s eyes are gray.

Sometimes

I feel the pull, magnetic, of the time I almost

managed to escape this life, and that, too, is gray,

like if you ever mixed papier-mâché. Which

is wet newspaper covered in a flour and glue

paste. That pull is like this, holding a cold glop

of that grayness, when your only real desire

is to have clean hands.

My only real desire

is to look at the couch. That gray, textured,

tactile, so here. To avoid the too-alive gray

of my daughter’s eyes. To ignore the sick-

wet pull of the in-between.

I swallow it all

and stare at the couch’s back. My daughter

watches mine.

—from Rattle #56, Summer 2017

Tribute to Poets with Mental Illness

[download audio]

__________

Rachel Custer: “Mental illness (depression and anxiety) both inform and breathe life into my work, while simultaneously making it difficult to actually get work done. I write to escape fear, and to process trauma, and in a sometimes desperate attempt to purge the dank, poisonous landscape that is clinical depression. I write because I am compelled, and also because I love to write. Sometimes it’s hard to know if writing helps me stay sane or just adds to the negativity of my thoughts when I am in the grip of a depressive episode or panic attack.” (book)