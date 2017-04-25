April 25, 2017

“Chanclas, Find Our Ground” by Gloria AmescuaApril 25, 2017

Ekphrastic Challenge, March 2017: Artist’s Choice

 

La Familia by Lisa Ortega

Image: “La Familia” by Lisa Ortega. “Chanclas, Find Our Ground” was written by Gloria Amescua for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, March 2017, and selected as the Artist’s Choice.

[download: PDF / JPG]

__________

Gloria Amescua

CHANCLAS, FIND OUR GROUND

here in an unfamiliar universe
of beginnings, spattered into being
is essence, la familia:

el papá, carrying
la niña as he carried her in his
heart-womb for nine months,

she—awash in internal waves,
salt-floating until arrival, ancestral
song woven into her body

from his and her mamá’s whose
belly-strong wings have given her flight
into the unfathomed, whose

flower-milk breasts nourish,
and her sister, in shawl-sheltered
comfort, whose cells keep

multiplying love—all unwavering
survivors, nameless faces,
amid the turbulence of politics

that can cut them apart like
paper dolls and send them
stumbling onto separate paths.

Ekphrastic Challenge, March 2017
Artist’s Choice

[download audio]

__________

Comment from the artist, Lisa Ortega, on this selection: “Tenderness and a delightful choice of words permeate her writing. She was able to capture a unique yet universal story through vivid metaphors. I truly enjoyed reading it, even aloud, for it has a certain cadence that I found equally pleasing.”

Possibly Related: