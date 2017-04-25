April 25, 2017

Ekphrastic Challenge, March 2017: Artist’s Choice

Image: “La Familia” by Lisa Ortega. “Chanclas, Find Our Ground” was written by Gloria Amescua for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, March 2017, and selected as the Artist’s Choice.

__________

Gloria Amescua

CHANCLAS, FIND OUR GROUND

here in an unfamiliar universe

of beginnings, spattered into being

is essence, la familia:

el papá, carrying

la niña as he carried her in his

heart-womb for nine months,

she—awash in internal waves,

salt-floating until arrival, ancestral

song woven into her body

from his and her mamá’s whose

belly-strong wings have given her flight

into the unfathomed, whose

flower-milk breasts nourish,

and her sister, in shawl-sheltered

comfort, whose cells keep

multiplying love—all unwavering

survivors, nameless faces,

amid the turbulence of politics

that can cut them apart like

paper dolls and send them

stumbling onto separate paths.

—Ekphrastic Challenge, March 2017
Artist's Choice

Artist’s Choice

__________

Comment from the artist, Lisa Ortega, on this selection: “Tenderness and a delightful choice of words permeate her writing. She was able to capture a unique yet universal story through vivid metaphors. I truly enjoyed reading it, even aloud, for it has a certain cadence that I found equally pleasing.”