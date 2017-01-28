January 28, 2017

Haley M. Beary (age 12)

ALMOST THIRTEEN

I am bad eyesight

chit-chatting with strangers

I am the know-it-all

running my smart-mouth

I am the evergreen

needles pointy and delicate

I am the new roof

red, tiled, my edges rough

I am the rosary

beading prayers all by myself

—from 2017 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry?

Haley M. Beary: “I write poetry because it’s fun to express what I’m thinking into stanzas and lines rather than sentences and paragraphs. In poetry you can use all sorts of figurative language and word things differently than you would in casual talk, and that’s what makes poetry fun. Poetry also helps me put my thoughts into words on a paper when I can’t exactly describe what I’m thinking, and that’s why I write poetry.”