March 16, 2017

Lou Green

AFTER STUDYING MATISSE’S PIANIST AND CHECKER PLAYERS AT MIDNIGHT

A distinct hum emerges from the line drawn, from

the simple gesture of paint. Here, for example, where

Matisse once laid the woman’s fingertip on an ivory key,

and the resonant shadow on the table shed by a bowl

full of pears. It is the same for Picasso’s line drawing

of Apollinaire, his friend’s forearm to drape affectionately

over a chair in the afternoon. Through the night

the hum to press itself against sleep. Peeling, slicing

a kiwi wafer-thin the next morning you experience

a brightness, innocent and in wedges, at the fruit’s

center, the compelling darkness of the seeds that push

forward into the green. Then a slight tightening in the chest,

a dizziness, when all along you thought you were

handling the news that arrived five days before, news

of the death of a long-time friend. A friend your own age

from the home place. That kind of news to register

in the body as well as the soul, so that you walk out

to the studio, draw more lines to leap and connect.

—from Rattle #16, Winter 2001

Tribute to Boomer Girls

__________

Lou Green: “The Human condition is such that art is as essential to it as bread is. Beauty—whether in the form of language, sculpture, image, or musical composition, begins in the read world made of lovers, clay roads, and skyscrapers. Through these artful forms the thrill of discovery expands the scale of time and space. I read, observe, and write, and in the process understand that life, with all its up and downs, is eternally discursive.”