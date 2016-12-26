December 26, 2016

Jessica Plante

AFTER JOINING OKCUPID, DESIRE BECOMES A PERISCOPE ON DISTANCE

I’d like to confess that dating four men at once

is kind of awesome, the way the heart knows how

to expand and break off into knowledgeable pieces

occurs quite naturally. And because one of the men

happens to be a micro-economist who studies

game theory, I’ve begun to consider the nature

of scarcity, how I am like a commodity where desire

is the only available currency; and since another

is a translator I’ll ask, how do I say the heart is a vagrant

in Polish, and he might reply, in the spirit of love

and conversion, that I must loiter long enough

in a foreign territory to understand the principles

at play. The other two, a musician and a biologist,

have led me to expect that by the end of the month

I’ll have found that the best way for the body to hold

its own concert is by singeing all my organs simultaneously

through the fire of orgasm. However, if this seems

like too much information, try disconnecting

from your deepest sense of longing long enough to take

in the world at its pleasurable best. After all, our planet

is something like a cruise ship with its midwest buffets

of grain and its lit-up cities that bi-coastally drift on the plate

of our hemisphere. You’ve seen those NASA satellite photos

of earth from space, how we’re congealed

in darkness like a terabyte of lightbulbs tossed

in the air. It can make you want to catch your breath,

the beauty of the cosmos, or just some new stranger

standing in front of you in his underpants.

—from Rattle #53, Fall 2016

__________

Jessica Plante: “I started writing poetry when I was fourteen. My first poem was rhymed, metered, written entirely in quatrains, and called ‘A Land Without Time.’ It’s subject was two lovers divided because only one of them grew old. I knew then I was a poet, though I have never figured out why. But perhaps it’s because of what I felt then, and now: that the intimate possibility of someone else reading and understanding my words fills me with awe, terror, and glee.”