Cristi Donoso Best

AFTER A LONG JOURNEY

You receive no welcome. What

the coyotes have not gnashed

between their teeth the men in

uniform will take.

Your children will be sent away.

The men have decided that your

children’s tears will be like a head

on a stake.

You will not weigh whether

it was better to die here or there.

Neither do the men care where you

lay your flesh.

But you will cry a salty ocean and

dream of men in suits sinking to

its desperate bottom, ties floating

around their necks.

When you see your children

they will be older but they

will hold the land in their

open hands.

—Poets Respond

March 12, 2017

Cristi Donoso Best: “This poem is in response to John Kelly, Secretary of DHS, asserting that he will consider separating immigrant children from their mothers at the Mexico-US border and placing them in foster care. The cruelty of using children’s suffering as a deterrent to future immigrants is truly horrifying. As an immigrant myself, I put myself in these children’s place and I feel so much grief. As a foster mother, I know that children in foster care are among the most vulnerable people in our country. I can only hope that we will never allow such an assault on children’s rights to be committed by our government.” (website)