Alan Fox

STAINLESS

torment doesn’t wound

terribly, terribly soon

when dribbled slowly

in or out of tune—

hush by hush

rune by rune

until this dish

ran away with a spoon

—from Rattle #54, Winter 2016

__________

Alan Fox: “Who says that age 76 is too late to reinvent yourself with a new partner? Not me. My dad is 102 and going strong. Every day he and I both come up with ideas for improving our lives or for improving the world. Why not?” (website)