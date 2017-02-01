Michael Estes

PIANO

What’s played with the left

hand doesn’t change much. Samson

likewise was known to beat

to death the same man every

time. In his head

he dressed them differently,

accessorized. That one had

a lisp. That one wore

one sandal, and it was the covetous

glance he shot Samson’s

pair that killed him.

Another one had fought, bit

Samson’s finger as Samson’s

hand slid down his face

to his throat. Few men escape

doubt, and Samson thought

as his blood entered the man’s

mouth about his own dad’s

hands, and belt, come son

and be a carpenter, for

years the same three notes. Samson

was not a carpenter. He raised

the man off the ground, hands

coming together at the throat.

It was neither prayer

nor penance, and no one

walks around in one sandal.

—from Rattle #54, Winter 2016

Michael Estes: “Thank goodness for poems and their ability to be ‘raids on the inarticulate,’ in the words of Eliot. I write poems to see what words can do, which turns out to be just about anything.”