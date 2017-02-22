February 22, 2017

Paula Mendoza

ENGINEER

I took it apart.

When it was whole,

it wasn’t right.

Gaps everywhere, nothing

locked into place.

I laid out each piece

on the floor

in order of how they felt

in my hand—

their weight, roughness,

and what I imagined they did

when once they held together.

This

must have grinded all the rest

forward, I think,

as I set a gear down,

third in line.

I don’t know what to do

with any of them.

It is morning and still cold

when I walk outside

with what, inside my fist,

feels smoothest, heaviest—

and knock something living

out of a tree.

It made a sound,

softer than I would have

figured a small, furred body,

falling into dirt, might make.

Whole, it wasn’t right.

Apart, lined up against each other,

they were near enough good.

I left the body

to be eaten by the stray we named.

Inside lay more pieces

to find.

For each, some better use.

—from Rattle #54, Winter 2016

Paula Mendoza: “I’m lousy with directions and get lost a lot. I feel peculiarly displaced, foreign and far away, anywhere I end up. Reading and writing orients me, fixes me still. I write poetry to find my way home.”