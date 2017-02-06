February 6, 2017

Tracy May Fuad

A ROBOT CALLS ME ON THE DAY WE TAKE THE 10,000th SYRIAN REFUGEE INTO AMERICA

Hello, you croon, you’ve been selected.

Hi, I say, but Jane (I named you)

you just murmur on like some dumb

heart or other mindless organ

asking if I have a business.

You are so intrusive but familiar,

and so I must love you,

monotoned and strange

in your inflection, dialing me

when I wake up from Prosper,

TX, and Marathon, FL,

and once from my home state,

the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

I can’t seem to get my name

on the Do Not Call List—

I’ve tried to tell you, no,

I do not have a business,

and when you phone me

I just think of all the people

waiting for a good news ring—

for their names to bubble up

on the right list—Jane,

I don’t know what to name it

but let’s call it sadness,

let’s call it hoping-you’ll-

be-seen—could we go

on a spree of noticing

and being noticed, like it is

our business, Jane? Yes, I know

this need is unattractive,

that need is unattractive,

that we’re taught to turn

our backs to it, roll our windows

up and look away from it, steel

the adipose reserves

where we store empathy

for humans whom we locate far

from us on the spectrum—

as if it existed, the spectrum—

as if there is any room

between yes and no—yes,

those territories touch

and share a border, and there is

no room for a body

to straddle the line—

there is room for all 10,000 lakes,

and so why not the refugees?

What a crude word for person,

what a cruel way to count

lives, in digits—Jane, you must

know a thing about vastness—

look, how the lake is so wide

that you cannot see across—

please, tell them about the lake,

Jane, tell them how you cannot see

the far shore from here—tell them

there is space, Jane, tell them

there is room to bring their homes.

—from Rattle #54, Winter 2016

[download audio]

__________

Tracy May Fuad: “I wrote this poem in September 2016, when I read that we’d settled 10,000 refugees from Syria—exactly 0.2% of the registered Syrian refugees. Rereading it, it is impossible not to feel anger at the limbo, uncertainty, and terror recently imposed on so many thousands of individuals and families, including some of the world’s most vulnerable.” (website)