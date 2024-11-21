“In the Clearing” by Devon Balwit

__________

Devon Balwit

IN THE CLEARING

No longer youthful, my skin crepes

walls, windows, and doors. Cracked,

I go mossy. The weather enters. Memories

wheel and alight in flocks. Passersby assume

I am lonely. I am anything

but. In the gnarled shadows, hosts

clamor: youngest sons prepare

for battle; widows sniff for mushrooms.

What some call grey, I call mother

of pearl—the full moon polishing the sky.

That screech is an owl or a board pried

from a window. Already, the kindling

catches as the curious lean in.

I make a space for story.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

October 2024, Artist’s Choice

__________

Comment from the artist, Jennifer S. Lange: “I chose the poem ‘In the Clearing’ because, while it is like some other poems entered that use the tower as a person, this one spoke in first person and spoke well, seeing things from a tower’s perspective. I particularly liked the lines about the tower not being alone despite people assuming it to be, and the definition of grey being really mother of pearl—the ability to differ a great mass of small detail is a skill people seem to be losing, and I am glad about any reminder to look more closely. The most delightful however I found the last line, ‘I make a space for story,’ which to me as an illustrator is the best thing anybody can say about my images—weave a story, tell yourself what’s going on, interpret, play with it, it’s yours now.”