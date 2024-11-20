“The Elders” by Philip Metres

Philip Metres

THE ELDERS

already are starting to retire. First

the color of their hair, then their hair,

their once-smooth gait now upgraded

to gimp. Then their quick quip, the witty

banter, with friends whose names,

like the titles of books, are cities

now surrendered. Their hawkeyed sight

is losing its feathers, perched in the fog

of an ordinary day—early evening, say—

forgetting suddenly where it was

they were heading, what they were

looking for—and sometimes even a foot

retires, sometimes a lower leg

right up to the right knee, which ached

every time they had to get out of bed,

and wasn’t much use anymore

anyway, really. Now the smooth clarity

of their voices is drying to a bag

of gravel, now their crystal hearing’s

cracked, stuffed with leaf fall—they’re

retiring, seceding, disappearing before

our very eyes, magician’s assistants in a box

we can’t get back

open, now we’re here

and now we’re snowbirds in a distant

land marooned and it will never—

not ever—turn spring again.

—from Rattle #85, Fall 2024

__________

Philip Metres: “This is a poem of a certain age about noticing that I’m occasionally (suddenly! inexplicably!) the elder poet at certain gatherings. Writers and teachers I thought would work and live forever suddenly become citizens of the land of retirement, or light out for the lands farther than that. We would be lucky, one day, to join them. Time is undefeated. Dust to dust, earth to earth, life’s lust, death’s dearth.” (web)

