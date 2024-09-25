“Shirts of the Distant Past” by Ned Balbo

Ned Balbo

SHIRTS OF THE DISTANT PAST

I remember you some mornings in the midst of getting dressed

Surprised that I recall exactly when I wore you last

The paisley patterns spilling over sleeves

The Nehru collars nobody believes

… were popular

The turtlenecks no turtle ever wore

Those V-neck disco shirts that dance no more

… Spectacular!

Are you lurking in the closet among other clothes I own?

I gently touch your shoulder—a brief flash, then you’re gone

The concert souvenir shirts we outgrew

The obligation gifts we always knew

… were wrapped in haste

Thick cotton plaids lost lumberjacks would covet

That college T tossed out, but how we loved it

… still, such a waste

You promised transformation, but what else did you require

The full ensemble led us toward transcendence or desire

(Attire of another age, accessories all the rage)

Bell-bottom flares that took flight as we walked

Embroidered jeans so tight that people talked

… of nothing else

Those bomber jackets earthbound boomers froze in

Those leather wristlets grunge guitar gods posed in

… with death’s head belts

You folded in your fabric everyone I used to be

Now that you’re gone, I realize I’m left with only me

But if I run across you in some thrift shop bargain rack

Or rummaging recycling bins, what else would you bring back?

Who else will you bring back?

Some nights I see you in my dreams of places far away

I’m wearing you as if I haven’t aged a single day

Shirts of the distant past, shirts of the distant past

—from Rattle #85, Fall 2024

Tribute to Musicians

Ned Balbo: “I’ve played guitar since I was 5, keyboards since I was 13, and ukulele since I was 42, but my time as a ‘professional’ musician—someone paid to play—is scattershot and humble. Ice rinks, a Knights of Columbus Hall, a campers’ convention in Yaphank, a crowd of disco-loving retirees at Montauk’s Atlantic Terrace Motel, company picnics, school dances, private parties, and more—these were where I played guitar, sang, and devised versions of the Beatles, Bowie, et al. in two Long Island cover bands. The Crows’ Nest or Tiffany’s Wine-and-Cheese Café hosted noise-filled solo acoustic gigs, with more receptive listeners for original songs and covers of Elvis Costello or Eno at my undergrad college’s coffeehouse. More recently, I’ve written lyrics to Mark Osteen’s preexisting jazz scores (look for the Cold Spring Jazz Quartet on Spotify, Amazon, CDBaby, and elsewhere) and returned to solo songwriting and recording with ‘ned’s demos’ at Bandcamp. As a relic from the age when lyrics were sometimes scrutinized with poetry’s intensity, I listen closely to the sonics of language, whether sung or spoken, and look up to lyricists whose words come alive both aloud and on the page.” (web)

