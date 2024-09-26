“August Thistle” by Sonya Schneider

Image: “Forage” by Tammy Nara. “August Thistle” was written by Sonya Schneider for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, August 2024, and selected as the Editor’s Choice.

__________

Sonya Schneider

AUGUST THISTLE

Now that their bodies hurt, they listen

from their bedroom window

to the goldfinch song—

sweet repetition, it sounds

like po-ta-to-chip with a very

even cadence.

Wild canaries, says Pa.

They must be feeding

on thistle seed, says Mom.

My younger brother sleeps

facing the wall, in the room

across from them. Every night,

they lift him to his bed, change

his diaper, tuck the blue quilt

with green squares

around his fetal bend.

After forty-two years, there is still

that awkward moment

when he wets their hands

with his warm piss. He is music

without words. Still, I ask—

When will it be time

to find him a different home?

My father looks out across the dense

thicket of invasive species:

prickly-winged stems, bright

purple flowerheads,

releasing into the wind.

We love the birds so much, Pa says.

Wild canaries, Mom says.

Their bristle-like spines shine

in the moonlight. My brother

sings in his sleep.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

August 2024, Artist’s Choice

__________

Comment from the series editor, Megan O’Reilly: “The thistle depicted in this image is bold, sharp, and undeniably beautiful, and in ‘August Thistle,’ we witness the sharp beauty of love as we watch an older couple care for a beloved adult child with disabilities while enduring the hardships of their own aging bodies and minds. I love the way the poet subtly connects the ‘sweet repetition’ of birdsong to the dailiness of caregiving tasks, and how much she reveals through the father’s response to the question of rehoming the child: ‘We love the birds so much.’ There is love in the way the poem speaks of this family, love in the parents’ devotion to their child, love in the way the couple admires the birds and the flowers, love and pain coexisting: ‘spingy-winged stems, bright / purple flowerheads.’”

